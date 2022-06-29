Nick Meylor

Dominic “Nick” L. Meylor, 67, passed away June 2, 2022, due to complications from Parkinson’s disease.
Nick was born on October 7, 1954, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Thomas and Eileen (Herges) Meylor. Nick grew up in South Dakota. He attended Timber Lake High School from 1968 to 1971 and graduated from Madison High School in 1972. In 1976 he graduated from the University of South Dakota with a BS in Biological Sciences. In 1977 he received his B.S. in Medicine from the University of South Dakota School of Medicine. Nick received his M.D. from the University of Alabama-Birmingham Medical School in 1979 and did his residency in Internal Medicine at the University of Florida-Jacksonville from 1979-1982.
Nick lived in Boulder and spent his medical career working as a locum tenens physician in internal medicine. He was one of the first wave of doctors to specialize as a hospitalist. Nick spent many summers and a few winters working at clinics in Yellowstone National Park. He retired in 2012.
Nick loved the arts and the outdoors. He was an avid photographer, and while he loved classical music and the ballet, his true love was opera. He would travel far and wide to see epic opera productions and knew nearly every opera that had ever been written.
He is preceded in death by his mother Eileen Herges Meylor, father Tom Meylor and stepmother Donice Johnson Meylor.
Nick is survived by his brother Joseph of Alameda, California; sisters Elizabeth Meylor of Minneapolis, Minnesota; Priscilla (Jon) Nelson of Corvallis, Oregon; Susan (Steve) Strawbridge of Longmont, Colorado.
“Uncle Gunk” is also survived by his nieces and nephews: Sam Nelson of Corvallis, Oregon; Katie Nelson (Kevin Stone) of Portland, Oregon; Caleb Nelson of Portland, Oregon; Sami Alemania of Oakland, California; Ben Alemania of Alameda, California; Max Meylor of Alameda, California; Martha Strawbridge of Iowa City, Iowa; and Sam Strawbridge of Seattle, Washington.
Nick lived the last years of his life with grace and courage. His family is grateful to TRU PACE for all the help they gave our brother.
Memorial donations may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, TRU Community Care in Lafayette, Colorado, or Opera Colorado. Memorial services will be held later this summer. Ahlberg Funeral Chapel in Longmont, Colorado, is handling the arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com.
