Lavonne Montgomery, age 91, of Sioux Falls, passed away Monday, March 14, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.
Memorial service will be 11 AM on Saturday, March 19th at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. A private family inurnment will be at Graceland Cemetery at a later date.
Lavonne “Bonnie” A. Montgomery was born on June 8, 1930, in Robinson, ND to Myrtle and Thomas Attletweedt. Her family moved to South Dakota following the Great Depression, and she graduated from Canton High School in 1948, where she developed a love for music and teaching.
After graduating, she taught alongside her mother at the local country school near her family farm in Howard, SD. Her passion for teaching soon led her to General Beadle State Teachers College in Madison, where she met her husband James “Jim” Montgomery and graduated with a degree in elementary education. Following a beautiful family wedding, Bonnie and Jim moved to Brookings, SD, where Bonnie taught at the local elementary school. Their early married years took a joyous, unexpected turn with the birth of their two, fraternal twins, Terry and Tim in 1955. The years that followed were full of adventure, as their family moved to Minnesota, Delaware, and then finally put down roots at Grand Island, NY, where they lived for 45 years.
During her time in Western New York, Bonnie’s passion for teaching blossomed, and she earned a master’s degree in education from the University at Buffalo, while also taking a job at Kaegebein Elementary School, where she taught the first and second grade for 37 years. She earned numerous awards and honors along the way, but her crowning achievement was watching her daughter, Terry, grow into a fiercely independent traveler and small businesswoman, and her son, Tim, blossom into a multi-talented musician and recording artist.
Bonnie and Jim enjoyed an active family and social life during their time in the Greater Buffalo area, hosting countless parties, traveling with friends and family, and rooting on the Buffalo Bills every Sunday after church.
In 2000, Lavonne moved to Sioux Falls, SD to be closer to her family and kin. She was a beloved friend and neighbor to everyone she met, and her golden years were highlighted by traveling with her family, enjoying restaurants and live music whenever she could, and visiting her friends, family and kin at every opportunity.
She lived independently to the age of 91 until she passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022, leaving behind the virtues of courage, unconditional love, and a nurturing discipline that gently shaped her students and family into better people.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brother Jerome Attletweedt, and her sisters Mary Hiltunen and Elaine Thompson.
She is survived by her daughter Terry (John) Green of Madison, SD; her son Timothy (Susan) Montgomery of Vienna, OH; her grandchildren: John Michael (Brittney) Green of Brookings, SD; James Green of Sioux Falls, SD; Mary (Vinny) Nicoletti of Norcross, GA and Russell (Karen) Morgan of Buffalo, NY; as well as her beloved kin from the Hiltunen, Thompson and Attletweedt families.