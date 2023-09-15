Jean L. Schwiesow, 93, of Madison passed away on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at Bethel Lutheran Home in Madison. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, September 18, at St. John Lutheran Church with burial following at Graceland Cemetery.
Visitation with family present will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, with a 7 p.m. prayer service, at Kinzley Funeral Home, Madison.
Jean Krog was born in Wessington Springs, SD, on April 27, 1930, to Eaner and Esther (Farrington) Krog. She graduated from Gann Valley School. Jean’s first real job was at a one room schoolhouse as a teacher for seven grades (there were no 2nd graders).
Previously she grew up on her family farm near Gann Valley, taking care of siblings and cleaning and cooking. Since the age of 10, Jean was raised by her widowed father and older siblings. She was the middle of 12 children. Jean married Leaman Schwiesow on September 24, 1948, at Chamberlain, SD.
Jean loved any type of social event. She belonged to numerous clubs, including gardening, camping and square dance clubs. She loved being a part of Prairie Village and the Isaac Walton and enjoyed working at the clothing room at St. John Lutheran Church. Family and friends were very important to Jean.
She is survived by: her children, Rhonda Olson of Davis, SD, Leslie (Cindy) Schwiesow of Andover, MN, Kim (Kevin) Ernster of Salem, SD, and Dallas (Choni) Schwiesow of Ramona, SD; ten grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren (to whom she was known as Grandma Great); one sister, Verna Thum; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leaman, grandson, Kelly, six brothers, four sisters, many brothers- and sisters-in-law and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Bethel Lutheran Home or St. John Lutheran Church.