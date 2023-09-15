Schweisow pic.jpg

Jean L. Schwiesow, 93, of Madison passed away on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at Bethel Lutheran Home in Madison. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, September 18, at St. John Lutheran Church with burial following at Graceland Cemetery.

Visitation with family present will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, with a 7 p.m. prayer service, at Kinzley Funeral Home, Madison.