Richard "Burp" Howard, 82, of Madison, South Dakota passed away in the early-morning hours of December 24th surrounded by his family.
Richard “Burp” Howard, 82, of Madison, South Dakota passed away in the early-morning hours of December 24th surrounded by his family.
Richard Howard was born on July 14, 1940 to Marian (Jacobson) and Johnny Howard, and lived in Madison his entire life. He married Crystal Graff on August 29, 1970.
A graduate of Madison High School, he worked at and later owned the Smoke House Recreation providing a favorite place for teens to hang out and ball players to roll dice for a beer or play a game of pinochle. After retiring from the Smoke House, he missed the daily interaction and started working part-time at Sunshine Foods. He retired from the grocery store in 2015 and spent his time playing cards with friends at McDonald’s and cheering on local sports teams. He was always up for a trip with Crystal to craft shows where he could sit and listen to live music or to visit his daughters in Minnesota and Missouri. One of his greatest joys was spending time with his grandsons.
He was an avid sports fan all his life spending hours at Flynn Field watching the Broncos and Legion teams, cheering on the players he knew so well. Celebrated as the #1 Madison Bulldogs fan, he rarely missed a game and provided encouragement from his favorite seat right next to the court.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Crystal (Graff) Howard of Madison; two daughters, Paula (Bertt) Matthews of Columbia, MO and Jill Howard of Eagan, MN; two grandsons, Blake and Brayden Matthews of Columbia, MO; two adoring granddogs, Riley and Griffin; and several nieces, nephews and other family members.
Preceding him in death are his parents and his three brothers, Harry Howard, Ron Howard, and Bobbie Howard.
Visitation will be held Thursday, December 29th from 5:00-7:00 pm with a prayer service at 7:00 pm at the Kinzley Funeral Home. Come and share your stories, we’d love to hear them.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, December 30th at Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Grant Graff and Pastor Steven Lindley officiating. A funeral luncheon will be held at the church in Madison following burial at Graceland Cemetery.
