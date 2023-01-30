Maxine Stroud

Maxine Stroud

Maxine Stroud

Maxine L. Stroud, passed away peacefully on 1/24/2023. The memorial service will be February 11, 1 pm at Zion Lutheran Church, S. 300th St., Dexter, MN, 66632 with Pastor Mark Olson officiating. Graveside service will be held at Pleasant View Cemetery, Carthage, SD at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Maxine Stroud as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.