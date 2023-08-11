Randy Bobzien

Randy Bobzien

Rev. Randy Bobzien, 71, died Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls SD.

Memorial services will be held Wednesday, August 16, 2023, 2:00 PM at the First Presbyterian Church in Madison, SD. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

