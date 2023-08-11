Rev. Randy Bobzien, 71, died Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls SD.
Memorial services will be held Wednesday, August 16, 2023, 2:00 PM at the First Presbyterian Church in Madison, SD. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Rev. Randy S. Bobzien was born November 20, 1951, in Aberdeen, SD to Lacel and Rosella (Hoffman) Bobzien. He was raised in Ellendale, ND and attended school there until graduating from Ellendale High School in 1969. He received his BA degree from Jamestown (ND) University. He married his high school sweetheart, Julie Gimbel on Sept. 4, 1971, in Valley City, ND. He worked as Director of food service at Mankato State University in Mankato MN, and Southwest MN State University in Marshall until 1985. In 1991 he enrolled in the North American Baptist Seminary in Sioux Falls, SD and attended as a non-traditional student until graduation in 1998 with Masters in Divinity and Family Therapy. During seminary, he worked in the maintenance department in the Dell Rapids Hospital. He was ordained at the Dell Rapids Baptist Church and served churches in Dell Rapids, SD, Marion, IA, and did pulpit supply at area churches.
Randy enjoyed collecting coins, fishing (5 days of walleye fishing at Lake of the Woods in MN last summer), and followed the MN Twins, Vikings, and Gopher sporting events.
Survivors include his wife, Julie; one son, Adam (Morgan) of Brandon, SD; one daughter, Erin (Jeff) Blankespoor of Madison, SD; 4 grandchildren, Davis Blankespoor, Cade, Madilyn, and Landree Bobzien; three brothers, Terry (Loretta) Bobzien of Michigan, Steve (Julie) Bobzien of Texas, Robin Bobzien of Aberdeen, SD; two sisters, Jill (Mark) Murphey of Maryland, and Holly (Rusty) Merkel of Aberdeen, SD.
He was preceded in death of his parents, infant son, Ryan, and sister-in-law, Sandy Bobzien.