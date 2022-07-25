Phyllis Palmquist
Phyllis LaVon Palmquist 87, passed away peacefully July 24, 2022, at the Madison Regional Hospital, after suffering a stroke a week earlier.
Funeral services will begin at 10:30 am on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Sun Prairie Baptist Church, rural Salem. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Kinzley Funeral Home in Salem.
Phyllis was born September 5, 1934, to Edward and Dagmar (Jonson) Peterson at the Canova, SD Hospital. She attended rural Canova and Salem SD country schools, graduating from Salem High School in 1952. After graduation she began working at the county USDA ASCS office in McCook County, now called Farm Service Agency. She eventually put in a total of 36 years, retiring in 1989. She worked for a dental supply company in Tulsa for a year when John attended the Spartan School of Aeronautics. She also worked part-time for a couple years for what was then known as Wrap-It in Howard, SD.
She was united in marriage to John A. Palmquist October 3, 1955. They were married just shy of 65 years before John’s death in August 2020. To this union, two children were born, Glen and Cheryl.
John and Phyllis lived in rural Winfred until 2015 when they moved to an apartment in Madison, SD. Phyllis lived in her own apartment until just one month before her death.
Phyllis grew up attending the Center Lutheran Church rural Salem. She had many stories of Luther League activities and conventions she shared over the years. Upon marriage she began attending Sun Prairie Baptist Church, rural Salem. She was involved and active in her church, fulfilling many roles over the years.
Phyllis and John were involved in the Prairie Historical Society and spent a lot of time volunteering at Prairie Village. She was a long-time member of the Prairie Village Auxiliary and could be found working every Jamboree in the Village Kitchen. She and John loved history and travel. They enjoyed many museums and trips to many places and countries over the years.
Her life is celebrated by son Glen (Glenda) of Huron, SD; grandchildren Drew, Callie and Cody (Danyell Metter); great-grandson Easton; and daughter Cheryl (Kim) Lewis of Winfred, SD; grandchildren Alexander, Ellen (Carter) Schwader of Madison, and Grace; one sister, Jeanette (Herman) Fink, Armour, SD; and one brother-in-law Donald, (MaryAnn) Palmquist, Sioux Falls.
She was preceded in death by her parents and in-laws; husband; infant brother Milo; and siblings and spouses, Ilene and Harvey Wulff, Eugene and Mavis (Greenough) Peterson, and Norma and Laverne (Jake) Hofer; and in-laws: Oliver and Genevieve (Palmquist) Omanson, Jim and Deloris (Palmquist) Zischke and Lois (Borgard) Palmquist.
