Darrell Demaray Aug 29, 2023

Darrell Delane Demaray, 85, of Estelline, formerly of Nunda, died on Aug. 28, 2023, at Estelline Nursing and Care Center.

Funeral services have been set for 10:30 a.m. Wed., Sept. 6, at Grace Lutheran Church, Nunda. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at Rude's Funeral Home, Brookings.

A full obituary will follow. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.rudesfuneralhome.com. To plant a tree in memory of Darrell Demaray as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.