Darrell Delane Demaray, 85, of Estelline, formerly of Nunda, died on Aug. 28, 2023, at Estelline Nursing and Care Center.

Funeral services have been set for 10:30 a.m. Wed., Sept. 6, at Grace Lutheran Church, Nunda. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at Rude’s Funeral Home, Brookings.

A full obituary will follow. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.rudesfuneralhome.com.

 
