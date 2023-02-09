Bryan Plack, 51, of Harrisburg, SD passed away on February 7, 2023, at Sanford USD Medical Center.
A memorial service will begin at 11 am on Tuesday, February 14 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. Visitation with family present will be held from 6-7:30 pm on Monday at Kinzley Funeral Home in Madison.
Bryan Plack was born July 2, 1971, in Madison, SD to Myron and Diane Plack. He graduated from Madison High School and went on to receive his Bachelor’s degree from University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Bryan was a fanatical follower of Huskers sports and loved to play golf. His knack for numbers was reflected in his career in finance and accounting (and keeping stats on the sidelines of his son’s sporting events). He took great pride in watching his kids on the stage, on the court, and on the ballfield.
Bryan is survived by: his children, Ainsley and Maddox Plack of Harrisburg, SD; former wife, Kristi (Poppe) Plack of Harrisburg, SD; parents, Diane and Myron Plack of Madison, SD; siblings, Angie (Curt) Neises of Carthage, SD, Brendon (Lindsay) Plack of Alexandria, VA and Brad (Alissa) Plack of Cedar Rapids, IA; nieces and nephews, Emma and Jack Neises, Timmy and Katie Lou Plack and Billy and Lincoln Plack; and several other relatives and family members.
He was preceded in death by his longtime friend, Marcus Gross, his grandparents, and father-in-law, Delane Poppe.