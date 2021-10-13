Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, October 16th at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison SD, for Barbara Olson, age 63, of Madison, who passed away Monday, October 11, 2021, at Sanford Medical Center in Sioux Falls SD.
Visitation will be 5-7 PM on Friday October 15th at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel with family present, and will continue on Saturday, one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery following the service. Online guestbook is at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com.
Barbara Ann Scholl was born November 27, 1957, in Madison, SD to Rudy and LaFerne (Timmons) Scholl. She attended grade school at Arlington Elementary, later moving to Madison, attending Washington Elementary. She went on to graduate from Madison High School in 1976. Barbara married Steven Olson on June 12, 1975, making their home in Madison where they raised three children. Over the years, Barb worked at Arctic Cat, Bethel Lutheran Home and other various employers with her most recent job being at Madison Regional Health.
Some of Barb’s pasttimes were camping, fishing, animals, attending Lake County speedway dirt-track racing to watch her son race, and watching NASCAR on Sundays. She was very proud of her family and loved spending her time with them, especially her 5 grandchildren. Barb loved making road trips with her girls to Big & Rich concerts and being in the Black Hills. She loved sneaking off to the casinos whenever she got a chance and loved holiday get-togethers, especially the Christmas season.
Barb is survived by her husband, Steve of Madison SD; daughter, Amie Olson (Mark) of Wentworth SD; daughter, Monica Yanzick and her children, Jayden and Tanner all of Sioux Falls; son, Justin (Kristin) Olson and their children, Brynlee, Brecklynn and Braysen all of Madison; sister, Jean (Harlan) Gluhm of Madison; three brothers, Rudy (Sandy) Scholl and Dave (Sharla) Scholl of Sioux Falls; two stepbrothers, Chris (Anna) Scholl and Matt (Mindy) Scholl both of Brookings; one stepsister, Crystal Scholl of Brookings; many nieces, nephews, cousins and relatives.
She is preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Duane; one sister, Joan; and father-in-law, Luverne “Bud” Olson.
To send flowers to the family of Barbara Olson, please visit Tribute Store.