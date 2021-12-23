Floris Hilmoe

Floris Rosella Hilmoe, age 96, of Watertown, SD, formerly of Madison, SD, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at the Avantara Nursing Home in Watertown, SD.
Daughter of Charlotte (Hexom) and Haldor Norby, she was born March 14, 1925, in Madison, SD. She was baptized and confirmed at the Lake Madison Lutheran Church. She graduated from Rutland High School in 1943. During WWII, she was employed by the defense industry, testing munitions at a factory in St. Paul, MN, until the end of the war, and then moving back to Madison, SD.
She married Norris Hilmoe in 1947, at Grace Lutheran Church in Watertown, SD, and with her husband, farmed in the Colman area until 1989, when Norris retired and they moved to Madison, SD. She was also employed for 20 years at Sioux Valley Electric Association in Colman, SD, as the dispatcher, and retired in 1991.
Floris loved music, playing the piano, singing in the choir, dancing, and a good glass of wine. She stayed active and enjoyed going to the Madison Rec. Center, working out with her girlfriends.
Floris is survived by 2 sons, Douglas (Judy), of Watertown, SD, and Dennis (Lexie), of Coon Rapids, MN; one brother, Don Norby, of Sioux Falls, SD; seven grandchildren, Tatum and Jessica Hilmoe, Holly and Paul Nielsen, Destiny and Joe Hagen, Sarah and Aaron Yost, Angela and Chip Cederstrand, Matthew and Nicole Hilmoe, Gabriel and Kelly Hilmoe; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Floris was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Norris; sisters: Signa Callen, Evelyn Spies, Harriet Carper; and brother, Howard Norby.
A private family graveside service will be held at a later date at the Graceland Cemetery in Madison, SD.