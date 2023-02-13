Jerry Van Vooren
Jerome “Jerry” Van Vooren, age 86, of Ramona, passed away at his home while under hospice care on February 9, 2023.
Jerome “Jerry” Van Vooren, age 86, of Ramona, passed away at his home while under hospice care on February 9, 2023.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM on Friday, February 17th with Father Chester Murtha. Visitation will be 5-7 PM on Thursday with a prayer service at 7 PM. Visitation will continue one hour prior to mass at the church. Interment will be held in the church cemetery. Online register book is at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com. Visit this link to watch a YouTube video about his life https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=ePerzU_igQU&feature=share
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Williams Cemetery Fund, 201 Pearce Ave., Ramona, SD 57054 or MORE, 220 W. 2nd St., Ramona, SD 57054.
Jerome Edward Van Vooren was born on June 24, 1936, one mile west of Ramona to Clement and Regina (Sweeney) Van Vooren. Jerry lived in the Ramona area his entire life. He attended two different country schools before going to school in town. That is where he met the love of his life, Marie Edwards. He graduated from Ramona High School in 1955. He married Marie on May 26, 1956.
Jerry farmed for a while before opening a beer hall named the JerMaree, where there were lots of dances and fun. They sold that business to the Unzelman family and was renamed Norma’s.
He started to work at Brownlee Construction of Watertown. Jerry went to work for Duininck Brothers Construction out of Willmar, MN. Jerry would spend his summers on the road and the winters fishing, attending basketball games and dealing cards at the Elks. In 1985, he worked for Hardrives Construction in the Twin Cities. Jerry began working for Intex in Minneapolis until his retirement. Jerry loved his job and bought a skid steer at that time so he could continue doing snow removal for his neighbors, which is what he loved to do for his community.
As part of his retirement plan, he bought an apartment complex in the Rapid City area in 1995. Him and Marie enjoyed splitting time between east river and west river in retirement. He could never give up living in Ramona or the fishing to be had east river. Jerry was passionate about fishing, gardening and Ramona, as anyone from Ramona could tell you.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Clement and Regina; wife, Marie; three brothers, Jackie, Henry and Robert; and his sister, Mary.
Jerry is survived by his sons, Wes (Debbi) Van Vooren of Pocatello, ID and Wade (Amy) Van Vooren of Chaska, MN; his daughter, Dana (Todd) Wohlwend of Sioux Falls, SD; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brother, George (Eddye) Van Vooren of Vancouver, WA; and sister, Margaret Van Vooren of Rockford, IL.
