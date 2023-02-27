On Feb. 8, 2023, Milo Glen Dixon-Hansen passed away at the age of 30.
He was born on May 24, 1992, in Mitchell, SD. Milo attended school in Madison, SD and later Fond du Lac, WI where he settled as an adult.
He is survived by his mother Dawn Dixon; father Skeeter (Angela) Hansen; stepmother Annette Spielmann; siblings Tanisha Dixon, Ian (Brianna) Alverson, Brandon (Allison) Hansen, Coty (Shelby) Alverson, Brittney (Zach) Swanson, Hanna Alverson and Haley (Gage) Wilson; grandparents Virginia Dixon, Barb Hansen; and stepgrandparents Doug and Marcie Spielmann; in addition to a large extended family including his dog Cookie.
Milo was preceded in death by his sister Nicaleana Dixon; grandfather Kenneth Hansen; uncle Glen Dixon; uncle Dan Dixon; and his beloved childhood dog Lucky.
A celebration of Milo’s life will be held for all family and friends on Saturday, March 4th at the VFW in Madison (510 S. Washington Ave.) beginning at noon with a lunch to follow. Please join us as we share stories and fond memories of Milo.
For those who would like to donate, we would be honored if you supported the 988 Lifeline in memory of Milo for those in need: https://988lifeline.org/donate/.
To plant a tree in memory of Milo Dixon-Hansen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.