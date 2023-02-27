Milo Dixon-Hansen

On Feb. 8, 2023, Milo Glen Dixon-Hansen passed away at the age of 30.

He was born on May 24, 1992, in Mitchell, SD. Milo attended school in Madison, SD and later Fond du Lac, WI where he settled as an adult.

