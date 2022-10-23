Lewis Bundy
Lewis Bundy, age 40, of Des Moines, IA, formerly of Madison, passed away suddenly at his home on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, after a short battle with cardiac issues.
Lewis Bundy
Funeral service will be 2 PM on Wednesday, October 26th at the Madison Church of the Nazarene. Visitation will be 5-7 PM on Tuesday at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel followed by a prayer service at 7 PM. Visitation will continue on Wednesday one hour prior to the service. Online guestbook is at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to First Bank & Trust, Xander & Ryleigh Bundy Scholarship Fund, 120 N. Egan Ave., Madison, SD 57042.
Lewis Owen Bundy was born on February 1, 1982, in Marion, IN, to Keith and Peggy (Williams) Bundy. He moved with his family to South Dakota in 1989 and attended school in Madison, graduating from Madison High School in 2000. He attended Mid-America Nazarene University and Dakota State University. In 2010, he married the love of his life, Megan Jamrozek, and they had two children. He worked at Walmart for 17 years in Brookings, SD, Lincoln, NE, and Des Moines, IA, where he moved in 2015. He was currently employed at Mom’s Meals. He enjoyed spending time with his family, gaming, and watching the Chicago Cubs and Bears.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Megan and his two children, Xander and Ryleigh, all of Des Moines; parents, Keith and Peggy Bundy of Madison; two brothers, Jon (Shannon) and their daughter Autumn of Sioux Falls, and Joe (Megan) and their daughters Iris and Violet of Madison; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jim and Nancy Jamrozek of Carpentersville, IL; and two sisters-in-law, Jenny of Rockford, IL, and Kim of Carpentersville, IL.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bill and Betty Bundy and Lewis and Margaret Williams; and his brother, Ben.
