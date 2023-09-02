Lee Leonhardy
Lee Nelles Leonhardy was born on January 30, 1932 in Madison, South Dakota and died on August 17, 2023 in Washington DC. She leaves behind a remarkable legacy that touched the lives of many.
Lee was the youngest of four siblings born to Carl and Emaline (Kehrwald) Nelles. She grew up attending St. Thomas Catholic School and later attended Madison High School where she graduated at the age of 16 having skipped two grades.
The following year, she attended General Beadle State Teachers College in Madison. When she was 17, Lee and her mother moved to Minnesota for one year where they both taught in one-room schoolhouses. After a year of teaching, Lee was accepted to the University of Michigan where she graduated in January of 1953.
After graduation, Lee moved to Washington, DC, where she worked for U.S. Senator Karl Mundt from South Dakota. She then worked at the Library of Congress in both the music department and in Russian affairs.
After five years of living in Washington, Lee moved West where she pursued her love of skiing while working for lawyers in Denver. She spent five years in Denver, became a member of the ski patrol, and developed lifelong friendships. It was in Denver that she decided to take the Foreign Service Officers exam. She passed both the written and the oral exam on her first attempt, paving the way for a groundbreaking career as a Foreign Service Officer. In an era where few women ventured into this field, Lee fearlessly pursued her dreams of serving the U.S. with a life abroad. Lee’s first post, much to her dismay, was to Washington, DC, but as she always did, she made the most of her time.
Lee’s first foreign post was to Nogales, Sonora, Mexico where the U.S. had a consulate at the time. She was an economic officer and worked on trade issues at the border. Prior to her departure from DC, Lee was introduced to the Director of Mexican Affairs at the State Department, Terrance (Terry) Leonhardy. Lee and Terry hit it off. Lee used to joke that Terry made lots of excuses to visit the border while she was serving there. After her tour on the border, Lee returned to Washington and Lee and Terry’s romance bloomed.
Her next post was to be Paris, and she was very excited to learn French in an intensive course in preparation for her journey. She ordered a Mercedes that she planned to pick up as soon as she arrived. Terry had other plans. He proposed to her just before she was to sail for France. They married soon after, and Lee gave up her Foreign Service career to serve as the wife of a career diplomat.
In 1967, Lee gave birth to their daughter Kathryn “Katie” and two months later they departed for El Salvador where Terry served as the Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy in San Salvador. In 1970, their second daughter Eileen was born. After four years in El Salvador, the family moved to Guadalajara, Mexico where Terry served as the Consul General.
On May 4, 1973, Terry was kidnapped by leftists who demanded that the Mexican government send 30 political prisoners to Cuba. Lee was on her way to Denver when she heard the news. She quickly got on a flight back to Guadalajara and worked with the Mexican government to negotiate for his release. After 3 days in captivity, Terry was released, much to everyone’s relief.
After departing Guadalajara, the family moved to Arizona where Terry served as the Diplomat in Residence for a year at the American Graduate School for International Management (Thunderbird) before returning to Washington.
After returning to DC, Lee and Terry became actively involved in various communities in which they interacted including their daughters’ schools, their church, and the DACOR Bacon House. Lee worked for many years in a program called Education for Parish Service (EPS) at the then-Trinity College (now Trinity University DC). She eventually became the EPS Board President and worked to spread awareness about the importance of educating Catholic laity. Lee also worked for several years for the Presidential Scholars program where she delighted in arranging visits for young scholars to many of her favorite sites in DC.
Her thirst for knowledge never waned, and she earned her Master’s degree in international relations and theology from Georgetown University — a testament to her lifelong pursuit of learning. In addition to their life in Washington, Lee and Terry owned a home in Ennis, Montana where they spent their summers. They were actively involved in St. Patrick’s parish in Ennis where Lee played the piano for many years.
Traveling the world with dear family and friends, Lee embarked on countless adventures, creating cherished memories along the way. Through all of life’s joys and challenges, she maintained a radiant smile and an enduring sense of gratitude for her incredible life.
Lee Nelles Leonhardy’s spirit and legacy will forever inspire those who had the privilege of knowing her. Her unwavering determination, kindness, and love will be deeply missed, but her memory will live on, reminding us to embrace life’s opportunities with a smile and a grateful heart.
Funeral services will be in Washington, DC at Annunciation Church on October 20th.
Send memorials to Capital Caring Hospice: https://www.capitalcaring.org/. Send condolences to Eileen Nelles Leonhardy, 1710 Hicks St, Oceanside, CA 92054.