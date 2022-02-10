Norma Palmer
Norma Jean (Hof) Palmer, age 88, of DeSmet, SD, passed away on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society in Howard, SD. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at the Christian Missionary Alliance Church in DeSmet. Pastor Jim Tieszen will officiate. Music will be provided by Starla Gross as pianist, with special music by Mitchell Wipf. The service will be live-streamed via our website and Facebook live. The family kindly requests that face coverings be worn.
Visitation will be at the Christian Missionary Alliance Church in DeSmet on Friday from 5-7 p.m. Burial will be at the DeSmet Cemetery in DeSmet. Active pallbearers will be Steven Larson, Mitchell Wipf, Jared Palmer, Charles Toomajian, Nathan Wipf and Steve Palmer.
Norma was born on October 18, 1933, in Madison, SD, to Fred and Esther (Matz) Hof. She attended school and graduated from Madison High School. She was employed by City Hall in Madison doing bookwork. She was a member of First Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School.
In 1952, Norma met Edward at the Madison roller skating rink. On October 17, 1954, they were united in marriage in Madison. They moved to a farm south of DeSmet where they farmed for 25 years. Edward passed away unexpectedly in 1979, and Norma continued to live and work on the farm that she loved so much.
She later went to work for Kingsbury County FSA. She attended the DeSmet Christian Missionary Alliance Church for 42 years. Norma was instrumental in starting and running the souvenir booth for the Laura Ingalls Wilder Pageant. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, embroidery, knitting, and reading. Norma cherished spending time with her grandchildren, long walks, and adored her dog, Lucy.
Norma is survived by her sons: Steve Palmer of DeSmet, SD, and Gene (Jane) Palmer of Sioux Falls, SD; daughters: Liz (Charlie) Toomajian of Sioux Falls, SD, Sandy Larson of Brandon, SD, Peg (Terry) Wissner of Sebewaing, MI, Jan (Nathan) Wipf of Frankfort, SD, and Dawn Palmer of Sioux Falls, SD; twelve grandchildren: Brenda, Mitchell, and Colleen Wipf, Steven Larson, Maddy (Lawrence) Royster, Alex Payton, Jared and Delenn Palmer; Katherine and Charles (MC) Toomajian, CJ (Mark) Rouse, and Jacki (Kyle) Miskimins; three great-grandchildren: Ellie, Palmer and Hunter Miskimins; one brother: Ted (Wanda) Hof of Brookings, SD; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; one grandchild, Jessica Larson; seven brothers, and one sister.
