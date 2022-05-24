Dean Nighbert

Dean Nighbert

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Dean L. Nighbert, 80, died on April 26, 2022, at the Legacy Rehab House in Upland, Calif.

A memorial visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Fri., May 27, at the Ellsworth Funeral Home in Madison. Inurnment with military honors will follow at the Olson Cemetery near Junius.

He was born on Aug. 19, 1941, to Roy and Guylene (Olson) Nighbert. He attended schools in Madison. He joined the Marines in 1959. He was discharged in 1967.

Survivors include a son, David (Karen); 6 siblings, Richard, Dale, Kristie Barry, Marilyn Tyler, Ellen Konken and Susan Nighbert; and 1 brother-in-law, Scott Nold.

www.ellsworthfh.com

To send flowers to the family of Dean Nighbert, please visit Tribute Store.


Service information

May 27
Visitation
Friday, May 27, 2022
10:00AM-11:00AM
Ellsworth Funeral Home and Cremation Options
321 N Egan Ave
Madison, SD 57042
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.