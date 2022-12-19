Dale Lauck

Dale Lauck

Dale Lauck

Dale Lauck, age 90, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Madison Regional Health System.

To send flowers to the family of Dale Lauck, please visit Tribute Store.


Service information

Dec 28
Visitation
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
10:00AM-11:00AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
415 N. Van Eps Ave.
Madison, SD 57042
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Dec 28
Memorial mass
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
11:00AM-12:00PM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
415 N. Van Eps Ave.
Madison, SD 57042
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial mass begins.