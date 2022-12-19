Dale Lauck
Dale Lauck, age 90, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Madison Regional Health System.
Memorial Mass will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, December 28th at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church with Father Anthony Urban as the Celebrant. Visitation will be one hour prior to Mass at 10:00 AM at the church. A funeral luncheon will occur at noon in the church basement, following the funeral.
Inurnment will follow the luncheon at St. Thomas Cemetery with military honors provided by the Madison VFW and Madison American Legion. Online guestbook is available at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com. Arrangements are entrusted with Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel.
Dale Wayne Lauck was born July 14, 1932 in Salem, SD to Ferdinand “Verty” and Bessie (Tarrell) Lauck. They moved to Lake County in 1934, where Dale grew up attending the McLoed rural school and graduating from Winfred High School in 1951.
After farming with his father, he entered the U.S. Army in 1953. He served 16 months in Korea and was honorably discharged in December 1955. He married his high school sweetheart on Valentine’s Day in 1954. After his discharge, they settled in Torrance, CA, where Dale worked in operations for Union Carbide Corp.
In 1968, Dale moved his family back to South Dakota to raise their family on the fand& operated the Lake Park Motel until his retirement in 1983. In his retirement, Dale served as a Madison City Commissioner, did farm work for his friend, Ray Schultz, drove errand cars for Prostrollo’s for 19 years, and fished and played golf.
Dale and Pat loved to travel in their Winnebago, traveling to all of the states in the union plus Canada and Mexico. They also spent 26 years going to Texas to escape the winters. Dale was a member of the VFW, American Legion, Elks, Ringneck Winnies, and St. Thomas Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife, Pat of Madison; three sons, Richard (Carol) of Rapid City, David (Berna) of Chino Valley, AZ and Jon K. (Amy) of Sioux Falls; four grandsons, Christopher of Gillette, WY, Mike (Bridget) of Yachats, OR, Brendtly (Kenzie) of Sioux Falls, Henry of Sioux Falls; one granddaughter, Abigail of Sioux Falls; and one great-grandson, Noah of Yachats, OR. A great-granddaughter, Palmer, will arrive in the spring.
Preceding him in death are his parents; brother, Laurence; and two sisters, Viola Jaton and Thelma Hillman.
