Karen Larson
Karen Campbell was born on May 6, 1940 to Loren and Vera (Stewart) Campbell in Madison, South Dakota. Karen had a unique childhood, living both on Lake Madison and on the railroad, where her father worked. She lived next to a handsome young man, Bill Larson, whom she later married. She spent her childhood making memories on the railroad with her sister, Raye, and spending time on the lake. She attended elementary school, high school, and college in Madison, graduating with a degree in Elementary Education.
On June 4, 1961, she married Bill Larson in Madison, South Dakota. Karen taught elementary school in Alexandria, South Dakota while Bill taught high school math. The two then spent the whole summer in Hawaii and loved it so much that they almost didn’t come home. Since they already had teaching jobs lined up in Manning, Iowa, they did return to the area. While living in Iowa, Bill and Karen welcomed their first born, Matt into the world in 1964. In 1965, Bill and Karen moved to Pipestone, Minnesota and increased their family by two more boys, Chad in 1967 and Wade in 1968.
Karen was an active member of the Pipestone community, a loving mother, and a cherished grandmother. She enjoyed spending time at their summer home in Lake Madison, especially when her kids and grandkids were present, and keeping up with all of her grandchildren’s many activities.
On August 23, 2021, Karen was blessed to be able to meet Jesus face to face. She passed away at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls at the age of 81 years.
Karen will be remembered for her loving heart and her servant spirit. She was a member of Faith Family Church in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. She served on the board of Atlas for Life Ministry in Pipestone, MN, was an active member of the Christian Women’s club, volunteered as a Sunday school teacher, and led countless Bible studies. Karen believed the best in everyone she met and influenced more people than we will ever know. She was a true prayer warrior, devoting time each day to read her Bible and pray for whomever needed it. She was selfless — always putting others above herself, serving generously and graciously. Many in Pipestone will miss her homemade Rosettes at Christmas.
Karen is lovingly remembered by her three sons, Matt (Lisa) Larson of Hill City, South Dakota, Chad (Jodie) Larson of Chester, South Dakota, and Wade (Jennie) Larson of Madison South Dakota; nine grandchildren, Haley (Nathan) Zacharias, Luke Larson, Madison Larson, McKenna Larson, Serena Larson, Rayann Larson, Loren Larson, Michaelyn Larson, and Autumn Larson; one sister, Raye McKim of Renville, MN; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Larson; parents, Loren and Vera (Stewart) Campbell; and brothers-in-law, Michael McKim, Ronald Larson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to either Atlas for Life in Pipestone or Leah’s Kids at www.Leahskids.org.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hartquist Funeral Home — Pipestone Chapel.