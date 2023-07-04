Patricia Burton

Patricia Louise Burton, age 80, died Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Provo UT, where she was traveling to attend a family reunion.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM Saturday, July 15th 2023 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints 927 N Lee Ave. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at the church.
Patricia was born on March 17th 1943, in Rock Springs, Wyoming to William and Darhl Gibbs. She was baptized by her father as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and lived her life with devotion to her church. She attended the University of Wyoming in Laramie where she met and married Wilmer Burton. They were sealed in the Salt Lake City temple on June 11th,1965. She graduated and taught elementary school in Cheyenne before having her first son.
Her passions included reading mysteries, sewing, cross-stitch projects, collecting antique dolls, and the very important collecting of the memories of her family into photo-albums, calendars, cards, and tablecloths. She was full of a quiet and genuine love, patient and resilient in her service to others.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years and 14 days, Wilmer; by her children Scott, Curtis (Yvette), Randy (Amy), Roger (Amy), and Daniel (Elizabeth); her siblings Donna Godfrey, Richard Gibbs, Laurel Merhish, and Wilma Hinesley; fifteen grandchildren; and a growing number of great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents William and Darhl Gibbs; her son Keith Burton; her daughter-in-law Staci; and her granddaughter Emily Burton.