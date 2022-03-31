Lois Eikmeier-Graham

Lois L. Eikmeier-Graham, 83, Brandon, SD, died on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the Bethany Home in Brandon, SD.
Memorial Services will be 11 am, Monday, April 4, 2022, at Heartland Funeral Home, Brandon, SD, with visitation beginning at 10 am. Burial to follow at Holland Cemetery, Holland, MN.
Lois Larrane Brink was born on November 9, 1938, in Rock Township, rural Holland, Minnesota, to Magnus and Gesine (Lichtsinn) Brink. Lois was baptized and confirmed at the St. James Lutheran Church in Holland, MN. She attended Rural School District #45 for Grades 1-8, and Pipestone High School, graduating in May 1956.
Lois married Edward W. Eikmeier on September 2, 1956, at Holland, MN. Lois became a member of Salem United Methodist Church in rural Pipestone, where she was active in Ladies Aid and other church work. They lived and farmed southwest of Pipestone until 1981, when they moved into Pipestone. They divorced in December 1981.
Lois attended Minnesota West College Pipestone Campus in 1982, graduating in 1983 with a degree in accounting. Lois moved to Sioux Falls and worked in a daycare for one year before becoming a licensed property manager for Babinski Properties for 18 years. She belonged to the South Dakota Multiple Housing Association.
On June 23, 1995, Lois married Oscar E. Graham in Sioux Falls, SD. Lois retired in April, 2003, and moved to Brandon, SD. She entered Bethany Home in March of 2022. Lois enjoyed being with her family, her very special grandson, Cody, and stepgrandchildren, Samantha, Hannah and Daniel Graham. Lois enjoyed fishing, bowling, and helping her brothers and sisters when possible.
Lois is survived by her husband, Oscar, Brandon; three daughters, Cynthia (Jerry) Steiner, Fulda, MN, Tamara (Rick) Powell, Brandon, and Jane (Steve) Tiedeman, Woodstock, MN; grandson, Cody (Heather) Powell, Brandon; great-granddaughter, Hadley Elaine Powell, Brandon; one brother, Delbert (Jean) Brink, Worthington, MN; one sister, Esther Babcock, Monroe, NY; three stepchildren, Travis Graham, Sioux Falls, Terry Graham, Madison, SD, and Tasha (Roger) Graham, Madison, SD; three stepgrandchildren, Samantha, Hannah, and Daniel Graham; and three stepgreat-grandsons, Brennon Dicus, Calvin Graham, and Bryson Ahlers.
Lois is preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Marie Brink-Schnepf, Viola Brink-Jagt, and Meta Brink Terhark; and two brothers, Andrew Brink, and Alvin Brink.