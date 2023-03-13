Rodney Renaas
Rodney Wright Renaas passed away peacefully on the farm, just as he wished, with his wife and son by his side on March 8, 2023 at age 84.
Rod was a lifelong resident of Nunda. He was born to Augustinus “Bob” and Lillian (Johnson) Renaas on July 27, 1938, at the Volga Hospital. He joined older sister Sonya “Sonnie” at the 1898 family farm, then Mary Lou was added to the family a few years later. Rodney was baptized, confirmed, and served on church council at Nunda Lutheran, which eventually became Grace, which he helped build alongside the congregation.
Visitation will be held at Grace Lutheran Church on Friday, March 17th from 5-7 pm with the family present.
In addition, visitation will begin at Grace Lutheran at noon on Saturday, March 18th; meal available at that time. Rod’s service will begin at 1 pm. Lake Madison Lutheran cemetery committal will follow where his parents and grandparents rest. Eidsness Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Rod enjoyed football at Rutland and was asked to play for SDSU after graduating High School in 1956. His favorite social activity in High School was roller skating. He could be found skating every available weekend doing the waltz or polka. He was quite talented on skates. After a semester of college at LeTourneau Tech in Texas, he returned to the family farm, his first love, to learn all he could about cattle, crops, horses, pigs — but NEVER chickens!
Rodney and Joy (Hoyer) were married at Oldham, SD on June 27, 1964. They purchased their farm in 1966 and added their first farmhand, Doyle Stanton, later that year. Glenda Glee and Koyla Gay completed their family.
Even though their driveway was long with fence line bunks, Rod would have to go “uptown” to turn the tractor and feeder wagon around, usually at coffee time. He would find time to help his neighbors; silage cutting season was his favorite. He served on the Brookings-Lake telephone board, then later with ITC out of Clear Lake.
Rodney and Joy enjoyed cherry trees blossoming in Washington DC, while representing the board, in addition to the trips they took to the grandkids serving with their missionary parents overseas. They were always grateful to return home again!
When he wasn’t searching the green sheet to buy an old Oliver, another Farmhand loader, or “collectible” tractors, he attended sporting events of his grandkids. The Black Hills Stock Show, Governor’s mansion opening, and the Capitol Christmas trees in Pierre were among other road trips taken that he could enjoy, farming out the car window while driving.
Rodney is survived by his steward of a wife, Joy; his sister, Mary Lou (Ted) Eggebraaten. His son Doyle (Deborah) Renaas, and their children AJ (Katharine of Watertown, SD) of Canby, MN; Brianna of Fremont, NE; Casey (Madison of Flandreau, SD) and Dillon of Nunda, SD. His daughter Glenda (Jeff) Haglund of Newberry, FL and their children Jedidiah and Kara (Brandon) Payne of Gainesville, FL; Kesed of Czech Republic; and Josiah Wright of Newberry, FL. His daughter Koyla (Will) Kruse of Gary, SD and their children Stran of Revillo, SD; Garon and Hatti of Gary, South Dakota. Also numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Rodney was welcomed to his heavenly home with his grandson Taden Kruse, sister Sonnie and her husband Reverend Doug Gronewald, his parents, and family friends, Elmer and Melba Christensen.
