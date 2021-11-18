Richard Nelson

Richard “Dick” Edward Nelson, 81, of Kennewick, WA died peacefully on Saturday Nov. 13, 2021 in his home from cancer.
Richard was born in June 1940 in Madison, SD to Leonard and Dorothy Nelson. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in English and Math from General Beadle State Teachers College (now Dakota State University) in Madison in 1962, and a Master’s degree in Mathematics from Louisiana State University in 1966.
Richard was married to his wife, SunHui (Lee), for 21 years. They lived in Mabton and Naselle, WA, before moving to Kennewick in 2020. Prior, he was married to Ardyce (Horst) for 23 years, living in St. Paul and Marine on St. Croix, MN. Together, Richard and Ardyce had three children.
Richard was a lifelong entrepreneur and teacher, with a passion for mentoring youth. While living in Minnesota, Richard owned a construction company, designing and building businesses, houses, and retirement townhomes in the Twin Cities.
He balanced construction work with education: From 1963 to 1973, he taught at Hazel Park High School in St. Paul and Stillwater Junior High School, also coaching football, basketball and baseball. Later teaching assignments included community colleges and school districts in El Paso, TX; Lakewood, Yakima, and Sunnyside, WA; Astoria, Knappa and Clatskanie, OR.
Many of Richard’s teaching experiences included a combination of math and construction, leading students through the research, tools and techniques needed to shingle a roof, build a gazebo, or winterize a home. He and his students built three Habitat for Humanity houses, and built and sold sheds for school district fundraisers.
Richard was an avid baseball fan and player, enjoying the camaraderie on the field. He played on a church team in Marine on St. Croix, and was known as “Ricardo Nelson” with the El Paso Old Pros league. His enjoyment of the game started young; he received his first baseball as payment from a neighbor, after riding a bull to their farm.
Richard is survived by his wife, SunHui, of Prosser, WA; sister, Barbara Leonard of Howard, SD; three brothers, Lynn (Donna) Nelson of Star, ID, Bill (Linda) Nelson of Dell Rapids, SD, and Dennis (Val) Nelson of Oakland, CA; three children, Tyler (Kris) Nelson of Maple Grove, MN, Stacy (Tim) Casey of Reston, VA, and Sara (Tony) Shore of Stillwater, MN; and seven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Gerald, and sister Deborah.
A celebration of life will take place in the summer of 2022.
