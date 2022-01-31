Marlene Lilleskov, 85, of Madison passed away on January 28, 2022 at Avantara Arlington Nursing Home.
Visitation with family present will be held from 1-2 pm on Thursday, February 3 at Kinzley Funeral Home, Madison SD. Burial will take place at Restlawn Memory Gardens in Huron SD at 3:30 pm.
Marlene Joy Anderson was born December 19, 1936 to Alvin and Lola (Bullington) Anderson in Lake Preston, SD. She graduated from Lake Preston High School. Marlene married LeVerne Lilleskov on October 31,1955 and started their family in Madison and lived in several areas, following LeVerne’s work, until eventually making their home back to Madison.
Marlene worked in housekeeping at the Madison Hospital until retirement. She enjoyed, doing puzzles, fishing, camping and traveling.
Marlene is survived by: her son, Jerry Lilleskov (Rhonda DeVaney) of Madison and grandchildren Jesse (Jessica) Lilleskov and their son Ethan and great-great-granddaughter Sophia, Stacy (Robbie) Tryon and their children Peyton and Alyssa; her son, Brian (Maurine) Lilleskov of Rapid City and their sons, Alex and Misa; siblings, Barb Watland, Diselle Brandriet, and Duane (Barb) Anderson; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband LeVerne, and granddaughter Kyla Lilleskov.