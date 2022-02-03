Merleen Duxbury

Merleen Duxbury, 95, of Howard, died on Feb. 1, 2022.

Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Sat., Feb. 5, at Holy Three Kings Catholic Church in Epiphany. Visitation will be one hour prior to services on Saturday.

Merleen Eich was born on July 8, 1926. She married Max Duxbury on Nov. 9, 1948. He died in 1994.

Survivors include 3 sons, Ron, Blaine and Kevin; 4 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; 1 brother, Glenn Eich; and 2 sisters-in-law, Shirley Eich and Lois Duxbury.

