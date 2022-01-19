Elizabeth Menches

Elizabeth Mary Menches, age 84, of Madison, went to be with Jesus Christ her Savior on January 17, 2022 after a short cancer battle. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Friday, January 21, 2022, at the Ellsworth Funeral Home in Madison. Burial will follow at the St. John Lutheran Cemetery, rural Ramona. Visitation will be 5-7 PM, Thursday at the funeral home, with a prayer service at 7 PM.
Elizabeth (AKA “Dolly” by relatives and friends) was born in Ramona, SD on 1/22/1937 to Herman and Amanda Abraham. She was the youngest of 5 children. Liz married Harold Menches on 7/19/1955 at St. John’s Lutheran Church of rural Ramona, SD. She was a life-long member of St. John’s and hosted many pastors in their home. Liz attended Stewart Beauty School in Sioux Falls, SD. After her graduation and licensing she had a salon in her home in rural Madison, fixed hair at a nursing home in Madison, and worked for her daughter Sherry at her video store.
Liz and Harold farmed until 1997, and moved to Madison in 2005. Liz and Harold enjoyed traveling plus camping with their family during the summer months. Liz was proud of visiting 49 states and Germany. She enjoyed hunting for pretty rocks and shopping.
Liz loved to play cards and games with family and friends. She worked during elections. Liz was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and 8 & 40 until recent years. She loved going to AZ during the winter months and traveling to the Black Hills with friends and family. Liz and Harold enjoyed league bowling, winning many trophies. She taught Sunday School, Bible School, and Confirmation.
Liz moved to Heritage Senior Living in Madison in 2017.
Elizabeth is survived by her daughters Renee (David) Olson, Sun City, AZ, Melodee (Dave) Tyburec, Toronto, SD, and Sherry Van Liere (friend Ron), Madison, SD. Her grandchildren Charity (Chad) Bennett, great grandchildren Brisa and Willow Bennett, Sam and Adam Tyburec along with step grandchildren Jaime (Cory) Hybertson & family and Dan (Natosha) Van Liere and family, Jessica (Chris) Rusin & family, Brian (Alexa) Olson & family, and Kayla (Andy) Dorweiler & family along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins, family friend Dan, and beloved dog Shiloh.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Harold, 2 sisters, 2 brothers, and an infant daughter.