Gary Hanson
Gary Hanson, 76, of Ramona, passed away on Tuesday, February 21st at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.
Funeral services will be 10:30 AM on Monday, February 27th at St. John Lutheran Church of Ramona with Pastor Wanda Biel officiating. Visitation is Monday at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the church cemetery following the service. Arrangements are entrusted with Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel, Madison. Visit the following link to watch a Youtube video of Gary’s life at https://youtu.be/kRCVKkQjNhk.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to: Lake County Food Pantry, 111 N. Van Eps Ave., Madison, SD 57042; St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or St. John Lutheran Church, 44556 227th St., Ramona, SD 57054.
Gary Roy Hanson was born on December 20, 1946 in Ramona, South Dakota, to Roy and Myrtle (Hagemann) Hanson. He lived in the Ramona area his entire life and was baptized, confirmed and a member of St. John Lutheran Church, rural Ramona. He attended Gilman Country School west of Ramona for 1st-8th grades and then attended high school in Ramona where he graduated with the Class of 1964, which is the largest class to ever graduate from Ramona.
During high school, he participated in football and worked for various farmers in the Ramona area. After high school, he enlisted with the Army National Guard from 1965-1971. He farmed with his dad Roy and also worked part time jobs of picking up canned milk from farmers and taking to the local milk plant, worked as a short order cook at Cherry Lanes Bowling Alley in Madison, worked with his parents at their café in Ramona, and in the winter, he worked at MidWest Coast in Sioux Falls loading boxes of meat in reefer trucks.
In June of 1971 he met Barbara Burdette of Sioux Falls through his cousin Bernadine Loge, who introduced the couple. They became engaged the following spring with a wedding date of October 7th, 1972. However, they had to postpone their wedding until October 20th of that year due to Gary ending up in the hospital with mononucleosis. They were married at Wesley United Methodist Church in Sioux Falls.
In 1973, Gary and Barb purchased the farm they still reside at in rural Ramona. They welcomed two children, Kim in 1973 and Brian in 1975. Gary farmed all of his life milking cows, raising stock cows and calves, raising pigs, and planting and harvesting primarily corn and soybeans. In 1987, Gary became a salesman for Pioneer Seeds and continued that job until his retirement from Pioneer in 1998 after which Brian took over as salesman, and Gary could continue his love for farming.
Gary and Barb enjoyed many things during their married life from their kids’ activities, monthly card club get-togethers, family vacations, fishing trips, hosting a barn dance at their home in 1986, camping trips to the State Fair, and area state parks with their camping buddies, get-togethers with extended family and friends, and always enjoyed hunting trips with his extended family to the Black Hills and West River area.
Gary’s biggest hunting highlight was when he drew a once in a lifetime license for an elk hunt in Custer State Park. He had a very successful hunt and came home with a 6x6 elk that is now proudly displayed on their living room wall. Gary and Barb also were very excited when they became grandparents and always looked forward to attending their grandchildren’s activities. They were the light of their lives.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; his granddaughter, Brenna Elizabeth Hanson; his in-laws, Garland and Ellavine Burdette; brothers- and sisters-in-laws, Garlene and Jerry Francis, Gary and Muriel Burdette, and Jim Burdette; as well as many close aunts, uncles and cousins.
Gary is survived by his loving wife, Barb; children, Kim Wermers of Madison, SD, and Brian (Rebecca) Hanson of Ramona; grandchildren, Carter Wermers, Paige and Brayden Hanson; brother, Dwayne (Sue) Hanson, Madison, SD; aunt, Lois Hagemann, Madison, SD; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Mike (Deb) Burdette of Boone, IA and Phyllis Burdette of Plymouth, MN; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Gary always loved to help others and as Brian said, “Dad always wanted to be able to help others and not have to have others help him.” He was a very generous and giving man with a hearty laugh, and the last gift he was able to give was the gift of being a donor and being able to help others that need it.