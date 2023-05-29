Phyllis Leonhardt

Phyllis Leonhardt

Phyllis Leonhardt

Funeral services for Phyllis Elaine Leonhardt, age 89, of Oldham, SD, will be 2:00 PM Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at the Oldham Lutheran Church in Oldham, SD. Visitation will be from noon to 2:00 PM at the church. Interment will be in the Spring Lake Covenant Cemetery, rural Arlington, SD under the direction of Johnson-Henry Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family of Phyllis Leonhardt, please visit Tribute Store.


Service information

May 30
Visitation
Tuesday, May 30, 2023
12:00PM-2:00PM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
May 30
Funeral Service
Tuesday, May 30, 2023
2:00PM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.