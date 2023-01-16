Marcene Scully
Our sweet Mom, Marcene Elizabeth Johnson Scully, passed away at Dougherty Hospice House on January 13, 2023, in the hundredth year of her long and glorious life.
Service of Christian Comfort will be held January 28, 2023 at 11 AM at First Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation, with family present, prior to service.
Mom was born in Madison, South Dakota, on May 6, 1923, to Harry and Della (Hexom) Johnson and graduated from Rutland High School in spring of 1941. Three months later, on a hot August day while her mother was canning peaches, Mom put on a lovely blue velvet dress and she and Dad eloped to Watertown, South Dakota.
Their first daughter, Linda, was born in 1944; daughters Jean and Lori were born after Dad returned from serving in the Army/Air Force in the Pacific theater during WWII. The family settled in Madison where George farmed in the area. Together they raised us, teaching important life lessons about politics, public service, and when to pray for rain for the crops.
Mom supported Dad’s work, providing meals for the silage crews, managing a household, raising us, and participating in church and civic activities. Most importantly, Mom fulfilled a significant role in the development of our faith. Like many women of her time, her experience living through the Great Depression taught her how to stretch a dollar. She was a wonderful baker, frequently sharing her famous brownies with friends and family over the years, even after moving from Madison to Sioux Falls in 2004. Looking back now, we realize how grateful we are that she made such a good home for us.
What Mom did exceptionally well was build loving relationships within our family. Photos of her taken in recent years reveal a beautiful woman surrounded by generations of family, all brought together by their love for her. The lefse baking, which she taught us, the birthday celebrations, the time at holidays, the celebrations of new births, all are part of the legacy Mom leaves.
Although she did not quite make it to her 100th birthday, she did achieve a remarkable milestone. She and her three sisters were recognized in 2022 as Guinness World Record holders for having the highest combined age of four living siblings — 389 years, 197 days. Together, they crushed the previous record.
Mourning her passing are sisters, Arlowene Overskei (101.5 years), Doris Gaudineer (96 years) and Jewell Beck (93 years); daughters, Linda Holdorf (Landis), Jean Koerten (Jeff), and Lori Wilbur; her eight grandchildren, David Holdorf, Richard Holdorf (Stephani), Sarah Holdorf Holzinger (John), Lindsay Miller Weiss (Jeff), Anne Koerten, Kate Koerten McGee (Tim), Paige Wilbur Bock (Matt) and Molly Wilbur Budmayr (Ryan); her 14 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren (collectively, the “little people” as she lovingly referred to them); many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Preceding her in death were her parents Harry and Della, her husband George, three brothers-in-law, Lars Overskei, Warren Gaudineer and Donald Beck, and son-in-law Brent Wilbur.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to a charity of your choice or to the Scully Scholarship Fund found at South Dakota Community Foundation at https//www.sdcommunityfoundation.org/george-marcene-scully-memorial-scholarship-fund
Marcene’s memorial service will be available via livestream on the First Lutheran Church Youtube page. A link will be provided at www.millerfh.com.
