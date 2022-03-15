Donald Hohwieler, age 87, of Chester, passed away suddenly at his home on Sunday, March 13, 2022.
Funeral service will be 10:30 AM on Thursday, March 17 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Madison with Rev. Clint Thorson officiating. Visitation will be 5-7 PM on Wednesday at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel with a prayer service at 7 PM. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Chester. Online guestbook is at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com.
Donald Charles Hohwieler was born October 25, 1934, in Chester, SD, to Paul and Wilhemina (Rath) Hohwieler. He grew up and spent his entire life in the Chester area. After graduating from Chester High School, he accomplished many different feats, from entering the Air Guard to working at John Morrell’s to going to auctioneering school. Even after doing all of these, he came back to his one true love – working on the farm. Soon after returning to farming, he met Bette Henrickson at a dance, and a year or so later, they were married on February 15, 1964, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Chester.
Don would often be found in his shop either fixing something or creating a “vision” in his head. He loved music, playing pitch, participating in a bowling league in Dell Rapids, competing in (and winning) tractor pulls, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Don loved everything about farming. He loved living in the peaceful country, to the animals, to watching the crops grow.
He is survived by his daughter, Jolene (Steve) Winberg of Canova, SD; his son, Dan (Jolee) Hohwieler of Sioux Falls; and four grandchildren, Kyle and Katelyn Winberg and Hannah and Sarah Hohwieler.
Preceding him in death was his wife of 56½ years, Bette; his parents; and an infant daughter.
In lieu of flowers, Don’s family prefers memorials to Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1010 N. Washington Ave., Madison, SD, 57042.