Harold Hanssen, 88, of Sioux Falls, died on Dec. 26, 2021, at Ava’s House there.

Survivors include his wife Bonnie of Sioux Falls; daughter Karen Schwarting of Sioux Falls; and sons Bruce of Ft. Meyers, Fla., Craig of Madison, and Eric of San Antonio, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his son-in-law Steve Schwarting; daughter Carol Hanssen; and sisters Louise and Marlene.

The family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Fri., Dec. 31, at Miller Southside Chapel, 7400 S. Minnesota Ave. There will be a prayer service at 6:30 p.m.

