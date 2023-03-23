Catherine Lynn Christopherson
Catherine Lynn Christopherson was born September 24th, 1956 in Racine, Wisconsin to Dr. Richard and Sarah Wollin. She died on March 15th, 2023 at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, after a courageous battle with ALS … now counted among the “great cloud of witnesses”(Hebrews 12:1) – still cheering on her beloved family and cherished friends, now from celestial bleachers.
Cathy could have stepped right-out of one of her favorite novels, like the bright and adventurous Laura Ingalls Wilder of Little House on the Prairie. During her childhood and teenage years, Cathy was something of a tomboy as she’d help her dad with various carpentry and DIY projects in their family homes that included Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Montana. She outran all the boys in her 6th grade track meets during a brief year in Morgantown, West Virginia. Summers were spent at her paternal grandparents’ home along the southern shores of a sacred place called Flathead Lake, Montana: smoking cattail reeds while floating with her cousins on Huck Finn log rafts and casting fly rods while on family flyfishing trips in the nearby Bob Marshall Wilderness.
Cathy also loved riding her Appaloosa horse, “Hanky Panky,” photography, playing oboe in the school bands, serving as captain of the cheerleading team in high school, and obtaining her pilot’s license while in college. Yet all the while, she became a master chef, gardener, and seamstress extraordinaire while mentored by her best friend: her mom Candy.”
While studying psychology and social work at Augustana University on a Regent’s Scholarship (later earning her Masters Degree in School Psychology at the University of Wisconsin), Cathy became close friends with a young man named John, whom she referred to as her “resident shrink” at Solberg Hall. It was not until she returned to Augie for her senior year, after a summer ministry in Glacier National Park, that this friendship led to an engagement and wedding. From 1979 until 1988, Cathy worked in the fields of school psychology, accounting, and finally as the business manager of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute at the University of Chicago. Little did she know the intersection of ALS research and Howard Hughes Medical Institute funding would collide with her ALS diagnosis years later. In the fall of 1988, John and Cathy returned to her beloved Big Sky State, in Bozeman, Montana. It was here that they started a family – with Cathy keeping the home fires burning for now some forty-four years, as a full-time “Mama Bear” (where she really fine-tuned her child psychology skills!). These were truly wonder years of great joy, cradled within the beauty of the snowcapped Rocky Mountains, and welcoming a “little trinity” into their family. Cathy introduced Johnny, Sarah, and Matt to her parents’ home on Flathead Lake where they created their most cherished memories, taught them how to ski at Bridger Bowl and Big Sky, and showered them with her love, amazing wisdom and dry wit. She was the delight of her children while plying them with extemporaneous bedtime stories but also prayers of deep faith reverence. Indeed, Cathy was her children’s best friend, biggest cheerleader, confidante and safe place.
After moving to Sioux Falls, where John became Senior Pastor of First Lutheran in 2001, Cathy was very active in the life of the congregation and Sioux Falls community, but always with her gentle and humble persona: teaching Sunday School, shepherding confirmands, participating in the Bell and Women’s choirs, crafting paraments, putting her carpentry skills to work for Habitat For Humanity and cooking at The Banquet, hosting many a dinner at her home, especially for the FLC staff at Christmas, and most recently working with a team of Sanford researchers in a major Fetal Alcohol Syndrome and SIDS study. In March of 2021, Cathy was diagnosed as having ALS. Yet, she forged ahead with grace and a commitment to the cause of finding a cure for this most inexplicable of diseases: including work with Senator John Thune in passing a bill that grants accelerated accessibility to critical therapies for ALS patients, and participating in a year-long stem cell trial at Mayo Clinic that will benefit future generations. But perhaps her greatest goal was to hold her first grandchild. That day came with the birth of her namesake: Lynnora Catherine. On March 2nd, she witnessed Lynnora’s baptism at Prince of Peace Chapel in Sioux Falls.
One thing is for sure: Cathy carried a sense of home wherever she went and is now held fast in the resurrecting promise of God’s claiming word for her at baptism: “Catherine Lynn, you are my beloved daughter, on you my favor rests, always – sealed by the power of the Holy Spirit and marked with the cross of Christ forever. You’re not leaving. You’re arriving.”
Cathy is survived by her husband John and their three children: John Andrew (Ali), Sarah (Matt) and Matthew (Elizabeth), her brother Rick (Carol) Wollin and sister Ann Wollin, her father-and mother-in-law Jim and Dorothy Christopherson, brothers-and-sisters-in-law Jon and Mary Hunter, and Tom and Ginny Christopherson, nephews David and Mark Wollin, Nick and Peter Christopherson, nieces Lauren Wollin-Ramirez and Carolyn Hunter, and granddaughter Lynnora Catherine Christopherson.
Cathy was preceded in death by her parents Richard and Sarah Wollin and her nephew Andrew Hunter.
The family would like to thank the extraordinary Surgery and ICU staff at Sanford Medical Center as well as the Palliative Care staff at Avera’s Dougherty Hospice House — whose Christlike hearts of compassion and care give enfolding angelic wing to the hymn, “Amazing Grace.”The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 25th at First Lutheran Church in downtown Sioux Falls (327 S. Dakota Ave.) with a luncheon and fellowship time following. The committal service will then follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. Memorials can be directed to The ALS Association (MN, ND, SD Chapter), I AM ALS, Dougherty Hospice House, Feeding South Dakota, Habitat For Humanity, Northern Plains Boxer Rescue, the Music Department of First Lutheran Church, or another charity of your choice.