Catherine Lynn Christopherson

Catherine Lynn Christopherson was born September 24th, 1956 in Racine, Wisconsin to Dr. Richard and Sarah Wollin. She died on March 15th, 2023 at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, after a courageous battle with ALS … now counted among the “great cloud of witnesses”(Hebrews 12:1) – still cheering on her beloved family and cherished friends, now from celestial bleachers.

