Allen Pickard, age 63, of Rutland, passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls with his family by his side.
Memorial service will be 11 AM on Wednesday, May 4th at Grace Lutheran Church, Nunda with Rev. Phillip Hofinga officiating. Visitation will be 5-6:30 PM on Tuesday at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel with a prayer service at 6:30 PM. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements are entrusted with Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel of Madison. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Grace Lutheran Church, 203 Church St., PO Box 6, Nunda, SD 57050.
Allen Vincent Pickard was born October 19, 1958, in Madison, SD, to Vincent and Katherine (Hamilton) Pickard. He graduated from Rutland High School in 1976. After graduation, he worked on the farm raising crops and milking cows with his dad and brother, Loren. On August 12, 1978, he married Lori Demaray. This union was blessed with four children Lindsay, Tyler, Nathan, and Sara.
On July 20, 2001, he married Sheena Gurkowski Quail. They lived in Flandreau, SD for a short time before moving to Pierre, SD where he lived for nearly 10 years. In 2020 Allen moved back to the Rutland area to be closer to family and watch his grandchildren grow.
Along with farming, for several years, Allen would haul local livestock to Sioux Falls. Allen was always working somewhere; some of his other jobs were helping Tyler at the truck wash, grading county roads, working for SD Game, Fish & Parks, and helping Nate with his farm. He also spent much of the last 12 years running and maintaining his and Sheena’s business, the Okoboji Resort on Lake Oahe. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing and spending time with his friends, family and grandkids.
He is survived by his wife, Sheena; four children, Lindsay Pickard, Tyler (Somer) Pickard, Nate (Katie) Pickard and Sara Spier; 12 grandchildren, Owen, Oakley, Isabelle, Gabrielle, Aubrielle, Lincoln, Emmalyn, Tucker, Gunnar, Holden, Lorelai and Wyatt; parents, Vince and Kathy; sister, Chelle (Rory) Pluth; brother, Loren “Buzz” (Robin) Pickard; sister, Peggy Herrick; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents and brother-in-law, Al Herrick.