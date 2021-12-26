Purchase Access

Gail Hamman

Gail Suzanne Hamman, 85, of Aberdeen, former area resident, died on Dec. 18, 2021.

Gail Thoreen was born on April 20, 1936, to Glenn and Margaret (Evenson) Thoreen. She married Harvey J. Hamman in 1955. He died in 1998.

Survivors include 2 daughters, Suzanne (Mark) Lees and Barb (Lance) Koch; and 4 siblings, Glenna Langley, John (Bonnie) Thoreen, Jim (Bonnie) Thoreen and Tom Thoreen.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; in-laws Elmer “Dutch” and Dena Hamman; and sister-in-law Deanna Gavin.

Services will be held in the spring in Madison with interment in Wentworth Cemetery.

www.ellsworthfh.com

