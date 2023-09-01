Leo Tschetter Sep 1, 2023 Sep 1, 2023 Updated 13 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Leo TschetterLeo Tschetter, 86, of Arlington died Thursday at Edgewood Vista in Brookings. Arrangements are pending with Ellsworth Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Leo Tschetter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Follow us Facebook Twitter