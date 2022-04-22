Bonnadell (Kiepel) Hemmer, 84, of Howard, SD, formerly of Madison, SD, passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, surrounded by her family, at the Good Samaritan Society of Howard. Funeral services will be 10:30am, Saturday, April 23, 2022, at St. Johns Lutheran Church, Howard with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church.
Bonnie was born on September 19, 1937, in Canton, South Dakota to Emil Kiepel and Iva Irene (Hemstock) Kiepel. After graduating from high school in Canton, Bonnie gave birth to three daughters, Starr, Edna, and Dee as result of her first marriage. Bonnie met LeRoy Hemmer at the Arkada Ballroom in Sioux Falls and on November 15, 1969, the couple were united in marriage and to this union their daughter Jodie was born. They eventually made their home on a farm southeast of Howard where they lived until 1994. Once they retired from the farming business they moved to Madison, South Dakota for 23 years. The couple then moved to into the Good Samaritan Society in Howard in 2017. Bonnie enjoyed her life on the farm. Her and LeRoy were also very active with Square Dancing, where they traveled around the state to different events. They also enjoyed traveling with family to all different parts of the country. Where they brought back all kinds of souvenirs for their grandchildren. Bonnie always had a special love for all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She especially always enjoyed when her whole family was together. Big family get togethers would always bring her so much joy and was certain to bring a smile to her face.
Bonnie is survived by her children Mary (Bob) VanEmmerik of Salem, SD; Starr Cheeseman of Sioux Falls, SD; Edna (Brian) Jorgensen of Colome, SD; Dee Paige of Vermillion, SD; Joe Hemmer (Collen Healy) of Lennox, SD; and Jodie (Rodney) Gluhm of Canova, SD; her 19 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; her sister Jean Thompson of Canton, SD, also many nieces and nephews. Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband LeRoy, her parents Emil and Iva Irene Kiepel, sisters Charlotte O’Brien, and Karen Farnsworth, brother Emil Kiepel Jr., a granddaughter Brandi (Wahl) Lueders and her son-in-law Lynn Cheeseman.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.willoughby fh.com
Virginia Hojer
Virginia Hojer 87 of Oldham, SD passed away peacefully at home holding her husband’s hand on April 19, 2022.
Funeral services will be Monday, April 25, 2022 at 10:00 am in the Oldham Lutheran Church at Oldham with Pastor Wanada Biel officiating, burial will be in the Oldham Lutheran Cemetery, Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Sunday, April 14, 2022 in the church and preceding services on Monday.