Keith Kappenman
Keith Edward “Doc” Kappenman, 88, of Madison South Dakota, passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022.
He was born May 5, 1933 to Madeline (Case) Kappenman and Edward Kappenman in Doland, South Dakota. The Kappenman family were members of Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church in Montrose, where Keith served as an altar boy. Keith and his brothers grew up on the family farm north of Montrose where they shared a love of farming and the outdoors. Coached by their father, Keith and his brothers were avid boxers. Keith went on to become the Golden Gloves bantamweight champion boxer of Lake County.
Keith attended Orland High School where he excelled in track, basketball, F.F.A. and theater. He was Council Vice President and Annual Staff Sport Editor. He graduated in 1951. After high school, Keith completed 3 pre-dental years at General Beadle in Madison before going on to Creighton University. In 1956, Keith married Rita Hand. She died tragically in 1957. In 1958, Keith completed his degree and married Joan Wilson.
Drafted into military service, Keith joined the Air Force. He was sent to London, England and Joan joined him shortly thereafter. A born leader and with the luck of the Irish, he rose from Lieutenant to Captain within his first week. Keith enjoyed this time in England. It was here that he fell in love with golf. He took lessons and played with the other military leaders. He treasured his Saint Andrews golf card.
Keith and Joan moved to Madison in 1960 where he set up his family practice in dentistry alongside his friend Phil Freitag, optometrist. Doc served the community for 47 years until his 2007 retirement.
An avid fisherman and hunter, Doc enjoyed teaching and sharing these experiences with his children and grandchildren. From a hunter’s first pheasant to a delicious fish fry from Joan’s kitchen, the best trophies were the memories from these South Dakota days. Opening day of pheasant hunting season was the biggest family holiday of the year. All the Kappenmans came together for the hunting festivities.
While Doc was content to stay in Madison and was not drawn to travelling away from home, he proudly attended his Creighton University reunions. He enjoyed these trips to see his classmates, who remained special to him for the bonds formed during those years of strife in Omaha.
Doc continued his love of baseball by coaching his sons’ teams, even taking the Mustangs all the way to the championship.
Influenced by Joan’s love of horses, Doc bought his first thoroughbred horses in Council Bluffs. He enjoyed breeding and was rewarded with several successful horses. Win Stat held the world record for a mile and 70 yards and won the 1984 South Dakota Thoroughbred Association award for Highest Winning Thoroughbred of the year. Keith was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, Kiwanis, and Ducks Unlimited.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years Joan; along with their children, Kurt Kappenman, Kraig Kappenman of Watertown SD, Kyle Kappenman, Kevin Kappenman of Bozeman MT, Kris (Maggie) of Brookings SD, Kathleen (Ben) Thielbar, daughter-in-law Dayna Kappenman of Kalamazoo MI., 8 grandchildren, Peyton (Kyden), Benjamin Connor, Cole, Bella, Jacob, Finn, Poppy, Karston; and 2 great-grandchildren, William, Kaylx; his brother Dennis; along with many cousins.
He is preceded in death by his son Karl, parents Edward and Madeline Kappenman, wife Rita, and three brothers Robert, Jerry and Duane.
Visitation with the family will begin Friday, February 4 at 6:30 at Kinzley Funeral
Home with a Rosary and Prayer service to follow at 7:00. The funeral will be held Saturday, February 5 at 10:30 am at Saint Thomas Aquinas in Madison. Burial with military honors will be at the Catholic cemetery. Masks required. Vaccination or negative covid test requested.