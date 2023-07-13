Lloyd Gundvaldson

Lloyd Theodore Gundvaldson, 76, of Egan, SD, passed away on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at Dells Nursing and Rehab Center in Dell Rapids, SD.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Flandreau, SD. Visitation will take place from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Friday, July 14, 2023, also at Our Savior’s Lutheran in Flandreau, SD.
Lloyd was born June 13, 1947 in Luverne, MN to Theodore E. and Margerie J. (Arp) Gundvaldson. He graduated from Egan High School in 1965 and then attended Huron College graduating in 1969. Lloyd then served in the U.S. Army from 1970 to 1973.
He was married to Joyce Zeilstra on May 7, 1976; they lived in Egan where they raised their three sons. Lloyd worked at Gehl Manufacturing in Madison for 35 years. He was a member of the Egan Volunteer Fire Department, Egan Men’s Cemetery, Egan American Legion, Egan Bluejay Booster Club, Egan Jaycees, Colman-Egan School Board, a lifetime member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, SDELCA, and board member of Bethel Lutheran Foundation.
In retirement, he enjoyed gardening, working in the yard, visiting family, volunteering, telling stories, cooking and snacking.
He is survived by his three sons, Chad Gundvaldson, Sioux Falls, SD, Brian Gundvaldson, Egan, SD, Todd (Leslee) Gundvaldson, Hartford, SD; siblings, Gayle Cedergren, Egan, MN, Donna Halseth, Brookings, SD, Barb (Tom) Morrison, Shakopee, MN, Mark (Julie) Gundvaldson, Aurora, SD, Neil (Linda) Gundvaldson, Brookings, SD, Marlene (Mark) Miller, Castlerock, CO, Glenda Coffey, Urbandale, IA, Ray (Sue) Gundvaldson, Woodbury, MN, Eldon (Deb) Poolville, TX, LouAnn (Earl) Lawrence, Lincoln, NE, Denise (Joe) Phalen, Harisville, UT, Jeff (Troy) Gundvaldson, Dayton, OH, Joyce Fedderson (Jim) Beresford , SD; six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; and many many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Margerie Gundvaldson, brother, Leroy Gundvaldson, and sister, Marie Gundvaldson.
