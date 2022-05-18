Marlys Kellogg
Marlys RaeAnn Kellogg died peacefully surrounded by family on May 15, 2022 after a four-year battle with cancer. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, teacher and friend.
Marlys was born on March 7, 1944 in Madison, South Dakota. As a child she attended classes in a one-room schoolhouse and worked alongside her parents and extended family as they raised livestock and grew crops on their farm.
As a teenager she won the 4-H youth organization’s state baking championship with her homemade cherry pie. She baked one pie a day from scratch every day for a year to perfect her recipe. Her work ethic, joy of cooking and competitive spirit would follow her throughout her life.
In 1962, she graduated from Madison High School before she earned her bachelor’s degree from the College of St. Teresa in Winona, Minnesota. In 1966, she drove to Las Vegas to take a job teaching elementary school with the Clark County School District. Shortly thereafter, she met her husband, Paul Larsh Kellogg III, over an air hockey game at Friendly Fergie’s on Sahara Avenue. The two were married twice in 1969 – once at Christ Church Episcopal and once across the street at St. Anne’s Catholic Church.
Over the years, Marlys and Paul became extraordinary entertainers who were able to create countless opportunities for memorable connections. At least one couple who met at one of their dinner parties is still married to this day.
Marlys always believed in the power of education through travel and she visited mostly all of the United States and over 50 countries throughout the world. She also enjoyed playing Las Vegas tour guide for visiting family and friends. Her favorite local adventure was into Hoover Dam for the dam tour.
When her children were in college, she became an accomplished golfer who won dozens of championship trophies for her efforts. In the early 2000s, Marlys was blessed with becoming a grandmother who was able to shower her granddaughters with love and devotion. They called her Ba.
Marlys was preceded in death by her parents, Marjorie VanHove (Cole) and Albert VanHove; and her husband Paul (May 14, 2020).
She is survived by her sisters, Barbara Hoff (Paul), Madison, South Dakota; and Katherine Lingle (George), Pierre, South Dakota; brother Donald VanHove, Madison, South Dakota; her daughter, Anne (Matthew Disher), Las Vegas; son, Larsh (Jennifer) and two granddaughters Avery Elizabeth and Chelsea James, Las Vegas; along with aunts and uncles, many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A 9:30 a.m. visitation is planned prior to a 10 a.m. funeral Mass on Wednesday, May 25, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 4925 S. Torrey Pines Dr., Las Vegas, Nevada. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Catholic Charities Las Vegas.