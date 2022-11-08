Phylis Fetters
Phylis Jean (née Johnson) Fetters, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, peacefully passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at her home with her family by her side. Phylis was 70.
Phylis Jean Johnson was born on January 31, 1952 to George and Loretta (nee Stevens) Johnson in Madison, South Dakota. She was raised in Madison, South Dakota, along with her 11 siblings. She attended public school in Madison, South Dakota until the 8th grade. Growing up, Phylis loved to cook, especially for all of her siblings. She began her lifelong career as a cook, and started cooking at the U and I Café in Madison, South Dakota. She then owned and operated her own café, Ma’s Café in Madison, SD.
On November 19, 1977, Phylis was united in marriage to Larry Fetters in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The couple requested to get married on a pool table; however, their minister did not approve and instead they were married in Larry’s trailer in Sioux Falls. The happily married couple resided in Sioux Falls and soon became loving parents to their two children, Travis and Teresa.
Phylis continued her cooking career at Georgia’s Steakhouse, recently known as Time-Out Bar and Grill, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Georgia’s Steakhouse eventually closed, and Phylis then cooked at the VA’s restaurant, Rough Rider Cantina, up until her retirement in 2011.
In her spare time, Phylis enjoyed playing card games with friends and family, baking (especially for the holidays), and cooking for her family. She always made sure her loved ones had plenty to eat and were well feed! Phylis loved spending time at the family’s lake cabin on Brant Lake, South Dakota. However, Phylis’ greatest passion was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Grateful for having shared her life are her loving children, Travis Fetters of Yankton, SD and Teresa Fetters of Sioux Falls; stepchildren, Carla Lloyd, Carrie Fetters and Chad Fetters, all of Sioux Falls; 4 cherished grandchildren, Trenton Brown of Sioux Falls, Shelby Fetters of Texas, Savanna Fetters of Texas and Jorgia Fetters of Baltic, SD; and her fond siblings, Larry (Sharon) Johnson of Madison, SD, Janice (Howard) Persing of Casa Grande, AZ, Janine Reverts of Madison, SD, Linda Rosenwald of Sioux Falls, Helen Graham of Madison, SD, Randy Grandflaten of Sioux Falls and Debbie Valenta of Arizona.
Phylis was preceded in death by her parents, George Johnson and Loretta Stonefield; husband, Larry Fetters; and brothers, LaRue Johnson, Dewayne Johnson, Gordon Johnson and John Johnson.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00 – 4:00 pm on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Hampton Inn & Suites Southwest/Sioux Falls, 3701 W Avera Drive, Sioux Falls, SD 57108. Interment will take place 1:00 pm on Monday, November 21, 2022 at Hills of Rest Cemetery, 300 N Chapel Hill Road, Sioux Falls, SD 57103. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family and mailed to Miller Funeral Home, 507 S Main Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57104.
