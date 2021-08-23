Charlie Alverson, age 88, of Madison, formerly of Chester, passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
Charles Vincent Alverson was born November 23, 1932, to Myron and Margaret (Shirk) Alverson at the Chester Clinic, Chester, SD. Charlie was a lifelong resident of Lake County. He grew up on a farm near Chester and attended Chester school, graduating in 1951. During school, he participated in sports, particularly basketball and track. Growing up on the farm, he enjoyed helping with fieldwork and chores and took time to hunt and fish, which would turn into a lifelong hobby, spending many a cold day ice fishing until his limit was caught and sharing his catch with his many friends. Charlie continued his love of sports by coaching his son John’s baseball team and faithfully attending Chester Area sporting events.
On March 19, 1952, he joined the U.S. Navy and served two years on a destroyer in the Korean waters. He continued his service for another 15 months in Kodiak, Alaska. Charlie was honorably discharged on March 19, 1956 and returned to Chester to farm.
Charlie married Rosella “Rosie” Schuldt in Chester on August 26th, 1959, at St. John’s Lutheran Church and started a family, including children Jill, Jimmie, and John. Charlie was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, holding several church council positions and delivering service tapes for nine years. He was a member of the Chester American Legion, where he served as a Post Commander and Chaplain, the Chester Booster Club, and the township board, where he served for 16 years. He retired from farming at age 58, so he could do some gardening, fishing, watch his grandkids in sports, and follow the Twins and St. Louis Cardinals baseball teams and the Minnesota Vikings. He and Rosie enjoyed traveling to many states to attend the Tingey Navy reunions.
Watching his son John run the final leg of the state-winning mile relay that clinched the first-ever boy’s state track title for Chester in 1987 will forever be a great highlight of Charlie’s life. In 2017, the Chester Area graduating class honored Charlie and Rosie with the “Friends of Education” award.
Charlie is survived by his wife, Rosie; daughter, Jill (Shawn) Martin and son, John (JoAnn) Alverson; daughter-in-law, Annette Spielmann; seven grandchildren, Kayla (Matt) Tweet, Brett Martin, Ian (Bri) Alverson, Coty (Shelby) Alverson, Hanna Alverson (and friend Cody), Mackenzie (Michael) Kopren, Aleesha (Jesse) Kreutzfeldt; eleven great-grandchildren, Avery, Emmet, Berkly, Maverick, Wesley, Grady, Bodey, Pyper, Tripp, Korbin, and Clay; sister, Sharon (Dan) Siemonsman; and sister-in-law, Lois Alverson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jimmie; and brother, Eugene “Stub” Alverson.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be directed to the Parkinson Association of South Dakota.