Leo Joseph Becht, age 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on December 16th, 2022.

Leo, an amazing husband, father, brother and friend, was born to Lambert and Loretta Becht in Webster South Dakota in 1938. The family of five boys farmed southwest of Webster South Dakota. Leo attended St Otto’s Catholic School and Webster High School. Leo served four years US Navy starting in 1956, most of which was on the aircraft carrier USS Ticonderoga.

