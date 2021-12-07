Randy Dahl, age 69, of Jasper, Minnesota, formerly of Madison, South Dakota, died on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at the Pipestone County Medical Center in Pipestone, Minnesota.
Memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Hartquist Funeral Home – Pipestone Chapel. Memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the Hartquist Funeral Home – Pipestone Chapel. Burial will follow in the Jasper City Cemetery in Jasper, Minnesota. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hartquist Funeral Home.
Randy Lee Dahl was born February 21, 1952 in Madison, South Dakota. He grew up on a farm outside of Arlington, South Dakota with his parents, Jr. and Gladys Dahl. After serving in the United States Navy and National Guard, Randy lived most of his life in Madison, South Dakota. He spent the last few years living in Jasper, Minnesota with his beloved chihuahuas.
Randy enjoyed fishing, auto-racing, the Minnesota Vikings, and loved raising his Chihuahuas. Randy’s passion was sharing about his Savior Jesus Christ. Randy embraced Jesus as his Savior in his 40s and testified often about how Jesus had changed his life.
Randy is a Rhema Bible Training College graduate having taken the class online. He loved to preach and share his testimony. He wanted everyone to have the opportunity to know his Savior the way he did.
Randy entered the care of the Pipestone County Medical Center in Pipestone. Randy went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at the age of 69 years, nine months, and 13 days.
He is lovingly remembered by his children, Veronica Dahl of Madison, SD, LaRen Engelkes (Chad Johnson) of Colton, SD, Melissa Dahl (Grant Straughn) of Madison, SD, and Derek Wartner of Brandon, SD; mother, Gladys (Niemann) Dahl-Fallon of Ramona, SD; siblings, Ron Dahl (Marilyn Foote) of Madison, SD, and Kathy (Bob) Huska of Brookings, SD; 11 grandchildren; six nieces; three nephews; and his beloved Chihuahuas.
He was preceded in death by his father, Paul V. Dahl, Jr.; and his paternal and maternal grandparents.
