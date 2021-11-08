Ruth Bagley, age 91, of Madison, died Friday, November 5, 2021, at Bethel Lutheran Home in Madison.
Funeral services will be 10:00 AM, Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at the Church of the Nazarene in Madison. Burial will follow at Prospect Cemetery, rural Chester. Visitation will be 5-7 PM Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at the Ellsworth Funeral Home.
Ruth was born on October 13, 1930, to Tom and Ellen (Getty) Straw. On August 22, 1953, she married Marvin Bagley at the Church of the Nazarene in Madison and together had four children. Ruth was well known as an Avon sales representative, selling the product for 40+ years. Ruth also assisted at the Garfield School in Madison as a school playground aide for many years. She was a member of the Madison American Legion Auxiliary and the Church of the Nazarene, where she held many offices and taught many classes.
She is survived by her children, Connie (Mike) Morris of Olathe, KS, Sandy Jensen of Madison, David (Brenda) Bagley of Gillette, WY, and Tom (Julie) Bagley of Newman Grove, NE; seven grandchildren, Chris (Jenn), Dan (Andrea), and Rob Morris, Kyle (Mishelle) Bagley, Adam (Stacey) Jensen, Dylan Bagley, and Makayla Bagley; 17 great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Mia, Keaton, Aleeya, Kellan, Adrianna, Dashiel, Avada, Erwin, Zephaniah, Tyler, Lilly, Alexis, Ayden, Kenzie, Brooklyn, and David; and two sisters, Carol and Virginia.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Marv in 2014; two sisters, Wilda and Mary; two brothers, Roger and Ernie; and one son-in-law, Punk Jensen.
Arrangements are with the Ellsworth Funeral Home in Madison.
