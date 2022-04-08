Gary Callies, age 75, of Madison, passed away suddenly at his home on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.
Funeral service will be 11 AM on Monday, April 11th at St. John Lutheran Church with Rev. Karl Breddin officiating. Visitation will be 1-3 PM on Sunday at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel with a prayer service at 3 PM. Visitation will continue on Monday one hour before the service at the church. Burial with military honors will be in St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Howard. Online guestbook is at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to St. John Lutheran Church, 122 Grant Ave. N., Madison, SD 57042 or Bethel Foundation, 1001 S. Egan Ave., Madison, SD 57042.
Gary Lee Callies was born November 9, 1946, in Madison to Lloyd and Elnora (Haak) Callies. He was the oldest of five children and enjoyed farm life near Howard, SD. He graduated from Howard High School in 1966. He enlisted in the Army National Guard and served for 20 years. He retired from service in 1987. Gary married Dana Treloar on Aug 23, 1968. They lived in Madison, SD and were blessed with three daughters. His wife Dana passed away in 1994.
Gary worked as a power dispatcher for East River Electric of Madison for 30 years. After retiring, he went on to his second career of power dispatching for Western Area Power Administration in Watertown, retiring in 2010.
In 1999, Bonnie (Hegdahl) Potter sat down beside him in church one Sunday and they quickly became friends. They were married on March 19, 2000.
Gary enjoyed traveling with Bonnie in any shape or form. They took bus trips to see fall foliage in the Northeast, Broadway plays in New York, the Pacific Northwest and the Southwest to mention a few. They flew to England, Germany, Austria, Hawaii and did an Alaskan Cruise.
In his early years, his hobbies were farming and racing cars at Interlakes County Speedway. Gary belonged to and was active in the American Legion and VFW. He was one of the founding members of Madison’s Search and Rescue Organization and also volunteered for a time on the ambulance crew. He was president of REACT and belonged to St John Lutheran Church.
Gary was dedicated to service, whether it was counting money at church, and serving on the church council, on the Bethel Board and Bethel Foundation or riding his golf cart providing security for the Prairie Village Jamboree. He loved to work with people on projects that were meaningful to the community. But most of all, he loved his family. He loved watching his children and grandchildren grow into responsible teenagers and adults. He tried to never miss one of their events. Birthdays were special and he was always there for the celebration of another year.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Elnora Callies; his first wife, Dana; brother, Thomas Callies; sister, Jackie Mitrevics; father-in-law, Earl Treloar and his second father and mother-in-law, Lloyd and Helen Hegdahl.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie of Madison; mother-in-law, Betty Treloar of Madison; two sisters Cheri Callies of Sioux Falls and Lori Hosmer of Watertown; three daughters, Shelley (John) Groce, Christa McDermott, and Tonya Callies, all of Madison; two stepsons, Travis (Leatha) Potter, Iwakuni, Japan, and Tim (Cindy) Potter, Brandon; seven grandchildren, Payton, Cooper, Evan, Eli, Callie, Mia and Owen; and two stepgrandsons, Sean (Tori Becker) of Colorado Springs and SSgt Andrew (A1C Jenna) Potter, stationed at McConnell AFB, KS.