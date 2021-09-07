Dan Pardy
Dan Pardy, age 83, of Eugene, OR, passed away September 1, 2021, at his son’s home in Springfield, OR, while visiting his family.
Memorial Mass will be 10:30 AM on Saturday, September 11th at St. Thomas Catholic Church with visitation starting at 9:30 AM at the church. Inurnment will be in St. Thomas Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com. Arrangements are entrusted with Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel.
Dan was born January 26, 1938, to James and Inez Pardy in Madison, SD at the Madison Community Hospital. He sometimes attended classes at St. Thomas Moore Elementary and High Schools in Madison, SD. In 1956, before his senior year of High School, Dan joined the U.S. Navy with two buddies named Denny and Dewy (known as the 3 D’s) similar to Dan’s report cards. Dan received Basic Training at Great Lakes Naval Training in Great Lakes, IL. Other than the times Dan went A.W.O.L. he served on the USS Newport News as a Weatherman. After his Honorable Discharge from the U.S. Navy in 1960,
Dan worked odd jobs in and around Chicago where he met and fell in love with Karen Sue Lau. Dan and Karen were married in Chicago, IL on 7/27/63 and by May of 1970, Dan and Karen had five children that they raised on 5 acres just south of Minneapolis in Lakeville, MN. Dan worked in the Hotel Business in Minneapolis and started out as a Bell Hop and worked his way up the ladder to become the Director of Sales and Marketing for the Lemington Hotel. In May of 1981, Dan returned to Madison, SD with his family and started his own business. In 1987, Dan and Karen were fortunate to have Damon Fuger move in who they loved and raised as their own. In 2000, Dan and Karen retired to Hudson, FL.
Some of Dan’s interests included hunting, playing pool and shuffleboard, a good card game, cracking jokes and watching and talking sports. Thank goodness he let downs any longer. Dan’s favorite hobby was reading, especially about History. Dan was proud of his military service as it runs deep in the Pardy family. Dan was the son of a WWI and WWII Veteran. Dan lost two brothers in WWII and his mother was the last living double gold star mother in South Dakota at the time of her death. He was proud of his oldest son Dan’s military service as a Marine. Dan believed in God, Country and Family and instilled these same values to his family.
Dan is survived by his wife of 58 years, Karen of Nashville, TN; and his children: Dan Pardy of Madison, SD; Nick Pardy of Springfield, OR; Ann Pardy of Nashville, TN; Kevin (Mindi) Pardy of Springfield, OR; Damon uger of Sioux Falls, SD; 3 grandkids, Samantha Pardy of Eugene, OR; Meghan Pardy of Phoenix, AZ; and Boston T Pardy of Springfield, OR; his brother Bros. Stephen Pardy, CA; and sister Patricia Fuger, CA.
He is preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Jenifer Hegdahl; his parents, James and Inez Pardy; his brothers, Jim, Jack, Mark, Jerry, Tom, and Dick; sisters, Peg Koch and Sr. Mary Pardy; sister-in-law, Connie (Tom) Pardy; brother-in-law, Ralph (Peg) Koch; and father- and mother-in-law Gale and Dorthy Lau.