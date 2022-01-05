Terry Heibult, 68, of Madison passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Sanford Worthington Hospital.
Terry Lee Heibult was born on June 16, 1953, in Aberdeen, SD, to Willis and Idella (Bruflat) Heibult. His family moving often, he grew up in various towns within SD and attended school in the Madison area. On September 12, 1974 he married Donamea (Mathison) and together they had 2 beautiful daughters. They divorced in 1977. On October 13, 1978 he married Terrie Ann (Lembcke) Heibult of Ramona and they too had 2 beautiful children.
Terry had accomplished a 47-year career in long haul truck driving. He worked for independent drivers as well as companies, most currently being with the Denning Companies. There was never a time he didn’t enjoy talking about the road, which meant that Terry never met a stranger. Hunting deer and pheasants with his brother, son, grandsons and nephews or fishing on a dock with his “little buddy” was how he preferred to spend his free time.
Tinkering on a motor was a hobby that served him well and dubbed him the “family mechanic.” It would also instill a love of racing. He could often be found at Lake Co. Speedway or Huset’s cheering on his favorite drivers. Nothing was more important to Terry than his family or doing whatever he could to help a friend. He will be missed by all for his big heart and hearty laugh.
Terry will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 43 years Terrie Ann; children, Julie Kulesza of Sioux Falls, Marsha (Ken) Pederson of Brandon, Joby (Erin) Heibult of Worthing, Jill Heibult of Sioux Falls; grandchildren, Jacob Kulesza, Hailey, Madison and Justin Pederson, Austin and Karston Heibult; siblings, Randy (Joanne) Heibult, Dianna (Ron) Johnson, Susan (Joel) Struwe, Pamela Hanson, Debbie Dalton, Linda Burkman; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willis and Idella; brother Rick Heibult and infant granddaughter Hannah Heibult.