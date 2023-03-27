William Rook Mar 27, 2023 Mar 27, 2023 Updated 16 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save William RookWilliam J. Rook, 87, of Fargo, N.D., died unexpectedly on March 7, 2023, in Mesa, Ariz., where he and his wife spent their winters.He was born on Nov. 11, 1935.Funeral services will be held in Brookings at a later date. To plant a tree in memory of William Rook as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Rutland students react to new Holocaust education program Madison MasterSingers to present spring concerts DSU Research Symposium puts spotlight on student, faculty research GMACC’S Agriculture Committee announces winners for meat bundle raffle Chester seniors present final projects Pair of Tigers earn All-State honors, all-conference teams announced Law Enforcement Blotter Noem speaks before DSU workshop with national security experts Public invited to DSU’s annual Entrepreneurs Day Suspect in Iowa woman's killing arrested in South Dakota Follow us Facebook Twitter