Daryl Kraemer, 89, of Parker, died on Dec. 3, 2022. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Thurs., Dec. 8, at the Hofmeister Jones Funeral Home in Parker with visitation starting at 10 a.m.He was born June 20, 1933, to Paul and Henrietta (Rehmstedt) Kraemer. He married Catherine Cassutt on Nov. 17, 1956, at Ramona. She died in 2014.Survivors include four children, Paula (Charles) Jarding, Bill (Nancy) Kraemer, Larry (Cheri) Kraemer of Parker and David (Julie) Kraemer; 13 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.