Cassius Renner
Cassius “Cash” Steven Renner was born in Rapid City, South Dakota, on November 30, 2009. He died in Lead, South Dakota, on June 20, 2023, in a tragic accident while playing at home.
It is impossible for words to capture the pure joy and delight Cash brought with him everywhere he went. His delightful smile and loving disposition were a shining light in our home, the classroom, and on the field.
Cash was the kind of kid who was happy to stay up till 4 AM playing Sorry with his grandma or spend the day fishing with her.
Cash was good at everything: soccer, football, basketball, and school. He was so good that he would have to be handicapped to make things fair. When the family would play Spot It, he would play with one eye covered to give the rest of us a chance. Despite his talents and confidence, he remained humble and thoughtful and always had a ready smile. Cash was incredibly likable in every way.
As an athlete, he had an exceptional ability to read the field and understand what was happening from a young age. Cash was a leader. When the chips were down, he would rally the team with his vibrant spirit, tenacity, and determination, inspiring them to play hard and pursue victory.
Cash loved fishing. He was an eager and skillful angler who had a fishing rod in his hand every chance he could. He kept every fish he could and was happy to clean and eat them.
Cash was true to his word and loyal to his friends — even if it meant shaving his head to keep his end of a bargain. Cash had a playful manner and loved to joke around with friends. Once, a licorice-loving aunt saw him with a plastic bass fishing worm and thought it was licorice. He offered her a bite. Everyone had a good laugh.
Around the house, he was a willing worker who would help with whatever was asked, but like so many kids, he never learned to rinse his cereal bowl.
Most importantly, Cash was a loved and loving son and incredible brother whose impact will endure for eternity.
He is survived by his father, Oliver “Ollie” Renner; mother, Jessie Dyer (Todd Stone); siblings, James Hine, McKenzie Merchant, and Miles, Grace, and Isla Renner; grandparents, Steve and Debbie Renner and Becky Smith (Bruce Wolf); Uncle Nathan (Becky) Renner, Aunt Edith (Mike) Renner, Uncle Christopher Dyer; great-grandfather David Pitts.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather Christopher Dyer.
Funeral services were held Sunday, June 25, 2023 followed by graveside services at Mt. Lawn Cemetery, Lead, SD. Memorial has been established.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.
